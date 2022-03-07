Land owners sue after 'federally funded' EPA program sends them million dollar cleanup bill

The previous owner considered responsible by the DEC registered the wells with the agency at least a decade before the Newhouses took title to the land. That owner also agreed to plug the wells but failed to do so.

But even that prior land owner's responsibilities for the wells has been called into question, because a 1984 deed transferring the land to that owner carved out an exception for all oil, gas and mineral rights, according to the Newhouses' lawsuit.

That previous owner had the right to register the wells with the DEC under an oil lease he had with the owners of the mineral rights, James Newhouse said.

But the Newhouses were never parties to the lease, have never seen it and do not know the terms, he said.

When the previous owner sold the land, the sale did not include the mineral rights. So the person who sold the land to the Newhouses did not have the mineral rights either, the Newhouses said.

When the EPA first wrote the Newhouses about checking the abandoned wells, its letter listed the previous property owner – not the Newhouses – as "the last known owner/operator of these wells."