Land Conservancy's 'Wildway' plan seeks to connect protected areas

The organization has formed partnerships to work on the project with other not-for-profits, local governments and private land owners, including farmers wanting to participate.

Both lessons will be used with the Western New York Wildway, Riggi said.

The exact route for the Western New York Wildway and what percentage of land the conservancy will try to set aside are still being decided. But land protected by the organization and large protected areas like Allegany State Park will be in the Wildway boundaries.

Riggi believes connecting the Western New York Wildway is doable and essential.

"Not only are we seeing this alarming extinction rate, we are also seeing frightening weather patterns and changes happening at a rate they haven't happened ever before, based on the records we have," Riggi said. "I don't think we have a choice."

Nine months

The Allegany Wildlands has been owned by one family for five generations. Rose-Burney said the owner indicated he'd prefer if the land was protected and is giving the conservancy the first chance to purchase it.

But the clock is ticking.