Land Conservancy receives grant for Western New York Wildway

The Western New York Land Conservancy was one of 12 organizations in New York to each receive a $25,000 grant from the Nature Conservancy.

The $300,000 in all is to support efforts "to increase the pace and scale" of protecting connected spaces where animals and plants can exist. The Land Conservancy is beginning a Western New York Wildway, which seeks to connect forests and other lands and reduce habitat loss and fragmentation.

"This is a hugely significant grant for our proposed Western New York Wildway," said Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy's executive director.

"It will allow us to spend the next year mapping the Wildway to determine where the best available land is while building the partnerships required to make the Western New York Wildway's long-term success achievable," she said.

Other recipients include the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation, Columbia Land Conservancy, Hudson Highlands Land Trust, Lake George Land Conservancy and Westchester Land Trust.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.