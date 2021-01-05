Land Conservancy reaches fundraising goal to buy old-growth forest

The Western New York Land Conservancy will add to its holdings a pristine 168-acre forest with old-growth hemlocks, rare orchids and a thriving marsh in northern Chautauqua County.

The Faculty Student Association, an auxiliary of SUNY Fredonia, sold College Lodge Forest, near Fredonia, to the nonprofit land conservancy.

The sale, expected to close in early 2021, will allow the conservancy to protect the land and its five miles of trails from development or logging.

"We are extremely grateful to the entire community for accomplishing this goal," said Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy's executive director.

"This has been a challenging year for everyone," she said. "What this demonstrates, once again, is just how much this community values nature. Even in a year like this, the community came together to protect one of Western New York's most incredible forests."

The Land Conservancy, with help from the Friends of the College Lodge Forest, raised $790,000 to purchase the land and sustain it through the organization's Stewardship Fund. A $200,000 challenge gift was successfully met by a Dec. 31 deadline.