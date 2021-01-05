Land Conservancy reaches fundraising goal to buy old-growth forest

The Western New York Land Conservancy will add to its holdings a pristine 168-acre forest with old-growth hemlocks, rare orchids and a thriving marsh in northern Chautauqua County.
The Faculty Student Association, an auxiliary of SUNY Fredonia, sold College Lodge Forest, near Fredonia, to the nonprofit land conservancy.
The sale, expected to close in early 2021, will allow the conservancy to protect the land and its five miles of trails from development or logging.
"We are extremely grateful to the entire community for accomplishing this goal," said Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy's executive director.
"This has been a challenging year for everyone," she said. "What this demonstrates, once again, is just how much this community values nature. Even in a year like this, the community came together to protect one of Western New York's most incredible forests."
The Land Conservancy, with help from the Friends of the College Lodge Forest, raised $790,000 to purchase the land and sustain it through the organization's Stewardship Fund. A $200,000 challenge gift was successfully met by a Dec. 31 deadline.
"The College Lodge Forest is a jewel," said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, which provided a major grant toward the purchase.
"For decades, it's well-managed trail system has provided Western New Yorkers as well as SUNY Fredonia students and faculty with a place to both appreciate and study nature," Kulleseid said. "Protecting this forest is a win for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds who are eager to explore all that our great state has to offer."
Other donors included the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through a Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant; the Lenna Foundation; Kathy Lasher and Scott Bieler; the Gallogly Family Foundation; the Garman Family Foundation; and hundreds of individual donors.
For three decades the land conservancy has prevented forests, wetlands and farmland from being sold or subdivided, protecting 95 properties totaling 7,489 acres since its founding in 1991. College Lodge Forest becomes the 96th property the conservancy has sought to protect and the 20th the conservancy outright owns.
