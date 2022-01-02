Land Conservancy purchases Allegany Wildlands

A yearlong campaign by the Western New York Land Conservancy and the Friends of the Allegany Wildlands to raise $879,000 for the purchase and long-term maintenance of the Allegany Wildlands, near Allegany State Park in Cattaraugus County, has succeeded.

The 201-acre forest was purchased with the help of three challenge donations totaling $310,000. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in December awarded the Land Conservancy $347,000 toward the purchase of the property, successfully concluding the campaign.

“The Allegany Wildlands is an astonishing forest that’s already connected to 7,000 acres of protected state land, making it a huge step toward our long-term goal of establishing the Western New York Wildway," said Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy's executive director. "We couldn’t be more thrilled to save it permanently.”

The property was purchased from the Sluga family, which had owned it since the early 1800s when they bought the land from the Holland Land Co.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

