 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Land Conservancy purchases Allegany Wildlands
0 comments

Land Conservancy purchases Allegany Wildlands

Support this work for $1 a month
American chestnut tree

Western New York Land Conservancy naturalist Erik Danielsen looks at a healthy American chestnut tree. Most American chestnut trees have died because of a fungus that kills them. There are a handful of chestnut trees in the Allegany Wildlands.

 Sharon Cantillon

A yearlong campaign by the Western New York Land Conservancy and the Friends of the Allegany Wildlands to raise $879,000 for the purchase and long-term maintenance of the Allegany Wildlands, near Allegany State Park in Cattaraugus County, has succeeded.

The 201-acre forest was purchased with the help of three challenge donations totaling $310,000. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in December awarded the Land Conservancy $347,000 toward the purchase of the property, successfully concluding the campaign.

“The Allegany Wildlands is an astonishing forest that’s already connected to 7,000 acres of protected state land, making it a huge step toward our long-term goal of establishing the Western New York Wildway," said Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy's executive director. "We couldn’t be more thrilled to save it permanently.”

The property was purchased from the Sluga family, which had owned it since the early 1800s when they bought the land from the Holland Land Co.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Judge John Ottaviano at his swearing-in ceremony

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News