Land Conservancy preserves farmland, awarded Riverline funds

The Western New York Land Conservancy ended 2022 with a bang.

The Land Conservancy, with the Providence Farm Collective, succeeded in raising the $2.3 million needed to purchase 37 acres of farmland in Orchard Park. The land will continue to be used by immigrant and refugee farmers, with a conservation easement so it can remain farmland in perpetuity.

The not-for-profit was also awarded $500,000 from New York State Parks to help pay for design work for the planned Riverline. The project will transform a 1.5-mile, 40-acre former DL&W rail corridor into an innovative, multi-use nature trail.

The Land Conservancy announced it has also officially acquired a 185-acre forest in Cattaraugus County, to be known as the Janet Gallogly Allegany Wildlands, and the 36-acre Alt Preserve in Grand Island. Both acquisitions had previously been announced.

"Our farmers are very happy," said Dao Kamara, the Providence Farm Collective's community engagement coordinator. "This success means that farmers like me, who don't have a lot of startup funds, will now have permanent access to farmland to build farm businesses."

Kamara said access to the land also means the ability to grow culturally relevant food and foster connections through shared traditions.

"An important step has been achieved in acquiring the Providence Farm property and ensuing its future for local farming and farmers is accomplished," said Jon Kaledin, who began his first day Monday as executive director, succeeding Nancy Smith.

The land purchase is a milestone for the Providence Farm Collective, which was started in 2017 by the Somali Bantu community to get back to their farming roots. It has grown to encompass farmers from many countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Somalia, Ethiopia, Liberia and Burma.

The Land Conservancy has another ambitious land acquisition objective this year: acquiring the Floating Fen in Chautauqua County, a 223-acre forested property next to the recently-protected College Lodge Forest in Brocton. The two areas, together, will form nearly 400 acres of protected land.

There is an 8-acre marsh – the fen – that's home to beavers, porcupines, fishers and wood ducks, as well as peatland plants that include the carnivorous sundews.

'Farming is beautiful': Immigrants, refugees connect to their roots on Orchard Park land On 37 acres of farmland leased by the Providence Farm Collective, people from nine ethnic groups get a chance to return to their roots, grow fresh produce and earn income.

The Land Conservancy will seek to raise $925,000 to preserve the Floating Fen, maintain the forest and wetland and open a walking trail so visitors can enjoy the site's nature.

"Fens in and of themselves are really special places fed both by groundwater and rainwater, and filled with biodiversity," Karedin said. "We're really excited about this being a major project of 2023, and look forward to preserving it for future generations to enjoy."

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation in December that seeks to conserve at least 30% of New York State land and water by 2030, a national goal set by President Biden. The Land Conservancy has embarked on a long-term campaign it calls the Western New York Wildway. The goal is to create a connected corridor of protected lands that will allow plants and animals to migrate across the land as they once did, and to move to new homes as the climate changes.

"Our work on the Floating Fen project and the larger Western New York Wildway project fit beautifully into the governor's 30 by 30 goal for New York State," Karedin said. "New York State is a true leader on these issues, and I'm really excited to be here to work on them."