Land Conservancy names new director for the Riverline

The Western New York Land Conservancy has named Jeff Lebsack as director of the Riverline, a planned nature trail and greenway along a former DL&W rail corridor between Canalside and the Buffalo River.

Lebsack, an engineer with experience in design and planning, was a longtime senior project manager at Mott MacDonald. An avid hiker and cyclist, Lebsack helped plan the Genesee Valley Greenway and the Lehigh Valley Trail, and also planned and designed the Riverway in Niagara Falls and North Union Street in Olean.

"With his experience planning, developing and completing large and bold infrastructure reuse projects, Jeff Lebsack is the perfect fit," said Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy's executive director.

He will take the helm Monday.

Plans call for the urban nature trail – with woodlands, meadows and wetlands in a once-industrial area minutes from downtown – to follow the abandoned DL&W railroad corridor, beginning at Moore and Miami streets, and ending 1.5 miles later on a half-bridge that extends over the Buffalo River.

