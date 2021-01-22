 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Land Conservancy gets grants for Riverline
0 comments

Land Conservancy gets grants for Riverline

Support this work for $1 a month
College Lodge

A plaque honoring SUNY Fredonia Professor Emeritus Dr. Willard F. Stanley on the trails of the College Lodge in Brocton Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The WNY Land Conservancy purchased 168 acres of old growth forests that surround the property in Chautauqua County. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

 Mark Mulville

The Western New York Land Conservancy has received $115,000 from two grants to help with the concept and design phase of The Riverline, a project to transform a former DL&W rail corridor from Canalside to the Buffalo River into a nature trail and greenway.

The First Niagara Foundation in partnership with KeyBank awarded $40,000. Moog Inc. gave $75,000, which will be distributed over three years.

"The improvements planned for this part of our city will inspire recreation and exploration, transform and engage our neighborhoods and strengthen our community," said Elizabeth Gurney, executive director of the KeyBank Foundation and First Niagara Foundation.

"We are committed to The Riverline's vision as a downtown nature trail and greenway, where Western New Yorkers and visitors can enjoy a welcoming space that shows off the beauty and nature of our historic waterfront," said John Scannell, Moog's chairman and CEO.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News