Land Conservancy gets grants for Riverline

The Western New York Land Conservancy has received $115,000 from two grants to help with the concept and design phase of The Riverline, a project to transform a former DL&W rail corridor from Canalside to the Buffalo River into a nature trail and greenway.

The First Niagara Foundation in partnership with KeyBank awarded $40,000. Moog Inc. gave $75,000, which will be distributed over three years.

"The improvements planned for this part of our city will inspire recreation and exploration, transform and engage our neighborhoods and strengthen our community," said Elizabeth Gurney, executive director of the KeyBank Foundation and First Niagara Foundation.

"We are committed to The Riverline's vision as a downtown nature trail and greenway, where Western New Yorkers and visitors can enjoy a welcoming space that shows off the beauty and nature of our historic waterfront," said John Scannell, Moog's chairman and CEO.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

