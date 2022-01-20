 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Land Conservancy gets grant for N. Tonawanda, Grand Island projects
Margery Gallogly Nature Sanctuary

Fall colors come out at Margery Gallogly Nature Sanctuary, a 145-acre hickory and oak forest in Grand Island purchased in 2018 by the Western New York Land Conservancy, which has as its mission to protect forests and farmland.

The Western New York Land Conservancy has been awarded a $160,000 grant from the Tonawanda Community Environmental Benefit Program to undertake a number of improvements at nature preserves in North Tonawanda and Grand Island.

The grant will be used to restore wildlife habitat, improve walking trails and involve youth and others in environmental education.

The grant award decisions were made by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Attorney General's Office after the results of a public balloting process developed by the agencies in collaboration with a community advisory panel. Projects with the most support were selected for funding, with the funds awarded over a period of two years.

