Land Conservancy gets grant for N. Tonawanda, Grand Island projects

The Western New York Land Conservancy has been awarded a $160,000 grant from the Tonawanda Community Environmental Benefit Program to undertake a number of improvements at nature preserves in North Tonawanda and Grand Island.

The grant will be used to restore wildlife habitat, improve walking trails and involve youth and others in environmental education.

The grant award decisions were made by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Attorney General's Office after the results of a public balloting process developed by the agencies in collaboration with a community advisory panel. Projects with the most support were selected for funding, with the funds awarded over a period of two years.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more.

