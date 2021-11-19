Land Conservancy completes purchase of 10-acre forest in Grand Island

The Western New York Land Conservancy has completed the purchase of a 10.5-acre forest on Staley Road in Grand Island.

The site is adjacent to a 39-acre town-owned forest, and will be known as the Funk Preserve, named after the landowners who sold the property to the Land Conservancy. There is no trail system, so the property is not open to the public, but the conservancy said a connecting trail system is possible in the future.

“Although it’s a relatively small forest, the Funk Preserve supports a wealth of plants and animals in its wooded wetlands and vernal pools, including the adorable blue-spotted salamander,” said Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy's executive director. “We are beyond thrilled to add this incredible place to an ever-growing list of conserved properties on Grand Island.”

The program and land purchase was supported by the Niagara River Greenway Commission and the Town of Grand Island, and was funded by the Greenway Ecological Standing Committee.

Valerie and Robert Funk said they looked forward to the land being there for people and animals to enjoy.

