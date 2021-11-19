Land Conservancy completes purchase of 10-acre forest in Grand Island

The Western New York Land Conservancy has completed the purchase of a 10.5-acre forest on Staley Road in Grand Island.
The site is adjacent to a 39-acre town-owned forest, and will be known as the Funk Preserve, named after the landowners who sold the property to the Land Conservancy. There is no trail system, so the property is not open to the public, but the conservancy said a connecting trail system is possible in the future.
A 44-acre forest in Grand Island purchased earlier this month by the Western New York Land Conservancy will become the Love Road Preserve.
“Although it’s a relatively small forest, the Funk Preserve supports a wealth of plants and animals in its wooded wetlands and vernal pools, including the adorable blue-spotted salamander,” said Nancy Smith, the Land Conservancy's executive director. “We are beyond thrilled to add this incredible place to an ever-growing list of conserved properties on Grand Island.”
The program and land purchase was supported by the Niagara River Greenway Commission and the Town of Grand Island, and was funded by the Greenway Ecological Standing Committee.
Valerie and Robert Funk said they looked forward to the land being there for people and animals to enjoy.
The strategy aims to create a system of connected and protected forests, providing a corridor for wildlife to move back and forth.
“We were born and raised on Grand Island, and Robert and I have so many fond memories of wandering around this forest with family and friends," Valerie Funk said. "Our greatest hope is that, in the future, it will always be here for people and wildlife to enjoy.”
Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney said the new preserve will join a network of conserved lands in town.
“Grand Islanders are lucky to live in a place that offers such unique natural habitats,” he said in a statement. "We are grateful to the Land Conservancy, the Greenway Commission, the landowners, and the Greenway Ecological Standing Committee for recognizing the importance of this forest for our community and for making a substantial financial investment to make this preserve a reality."
The Staley Road property sold for $102,000, and is near the 145-acre Margery Gallogly Nature Sanctuary off Whitehaven Road.
