A service dog who bit a neighbor will be removed from his owner's home and sent to live at an animal sanctuary, a Lancaster town judge ruled Thursday.

Justice David Stabler decided last week that Bandit, a 4-year-old male Alaskan Malamute, is a dangerous dog who caused serious physical injuries to Lancaster village resident Jillian Durkin.

Bandit is owned by village of Lancaster resident Joshua Gilley, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash more than 10 years ago. The dog serves as a companion and helps Gilley get through related seizures.

Stabler could have decided to euthanize Bandit, but ruled he believes the dog can be rehabilitated – but not by his owner.

"I just have absolutely no assurance or confidence that (Bandit) can be trained or properly handled by Mr. Gilley," Stabler said.

Gilley appeared distraught as he walked away from the Lancaster Town Court building Thursday afternoon, following the brief hearing.

"We believe Josh has the capability, certainly, to be an excellent dog owner," Gilley's attorney, Matthew Albert, said of his client. "He's just not being given that opportunity and that is a shame."

Bandit got out of his Wren Avenue home on June 28 and made his way a street over to East Drullard Avenue, where he bit Durkin outside her home.

Durkin testified last week in court that she started to panic when she saw Bandit approach her home that day because he had previously bitten her husband.

She said she grabbed the dog by the collar after Bandit approached her 8-year-old son and a neighborhood girl in a yard and pushed his head into their midsections. Durkin said she grabbed the dog by the collar to protect the children and Bandit bit her in an arm and didn’t let go, eventually pushing Durkin through her glass storm door. He continued biting her on both arms until neighbors came to help, she said.

Durkin testified she required treatment for her injuries at Erie County Medical Center. Nearly two months after the attack, Durkin said, she still has pain in her arms.

In addition to sending Bandit to live at a sanctuary, Stabler ruled he must be listed as a dangerous dog in perpetuity and be neutered and microchipped if he is not already.

Gilley must pay a $1,000 fine and reimburse Durkin for any out-of-pocket medical expenses, lost earnings and other damages incurred.

"The court does recognize the importance of Bandit to the defendant, but the defendant's wants cannot outweigh the risk to the community," Stabler said.

Albert said he plans to appeal the judge's decision.

"We don't necessarily believe it's the best ruling, the most just ruling," said Albert, who owns an animal rescue and sanctuary called Against All Oddz Animal Alliance and hopes to take in Bandit.

"Bandit's life is spared," he said, and Gilley's supporters plan to get the dog out of the Lancaster animal control kennel "and get him into a much better environment."