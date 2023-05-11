Voters heading to the polls to vote for the next Lancaster Board of Education members will have a choice between three people who want the schools to be inclusive and three who want them to be more responsive.

But just below their campaign slogans is a dispute that has torn about schools across the U.S.: books.

The ballot comprises current board president Michael Sage and vice president Glenn Jackson, along with Dan Romig, Tara Romig, Laura Sproull and Timothy Talbot. Voters on May 16 will choose three candidates to serve on the seven-person board.

Sage and Jackson have teamed up with Talbot to campaign on the idea of "Lancaster is for all." The three candidates want the Lancaster Central School District to be an inclusive, safe space for students of all backgrounds. The Lancaster Teachers Association endorsed all three, union president John Abraham told The Buffalo News.

During their tenure on the board, both Sage and Jackson pointed to the district's climate, culture and inclusivity initiatives, such as bringing a unified basketball program to Lancaster, as some of their proudest accomplishments.

"It has been the absolute best things for the district," Sage said of unified sports, which joins together student athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to play on the same team. "It's really important to us to enhance the culture of inclusivity in our schools."

Dan and Tara Romig and Sproull are also running as a trio. Their platform centers around a desire for more transparency and communication from the current board.

Married couples are prohibited from serving together on a school board. The Romigs are divorced and do not live in the same home, so they are both eligible to serve if elected. They have two children who go to school in the district.

The three candidates believe the board needs to better involve parents.

"There's a lot of parents in the neighborhood that just do not feel like their concerns are addressed or acknowledged," Tara Romig said. "We want to do what we can to change that, to make (the board) more approachable for these parents, because they've been dismissed so much that now they just throw their hands up because they're like, 'What's the point?' "

Sproull told The Buffalo News she is running because she believes the board in November did not take some of her concerns about certain books seriously enough.

She said none of the board members got back to her or addressed her concern, which made her feel "dismissed."

Sage said the board has a policy of not responding directly to people’s concerns during public comment time for the sake of time and efficiency. He and Jackson both said district administrators will many times reach out to parents to follow up after a board meeting.

Dan Romig and Tara Romig share Sproull's concerns over certain library books – a national political issue that has come up in school board elections across Western New York this year.

"I personally believe that there should not be sexually explicit material, regardless of who's doing what to whom, in the school library," Dan Romig said.

One of the books in question is titled "l8r, g8r" (pronounced "later gator"). Portions of the book include descriptions of oral sex, mention of birth control pills and teenagers engaging in sexual intercourse. This book is in the Lancaster Middle School library, Tara Romig said, and shows up in a library online search.

Dan and Tara Romig and Sproull said they don't advocate for banning books, but want parents to have the option to approve what their children can check out of the school library.

Talbot acknowledged the validity of his opponents' concerns, but said he believes books should be considered as a whole for the value they provide.

"Some of the passages they reference, that's just a paragraph or a piece of the book," Talbot said. "You have parents out there that don't want the books in the schools, but then you have parents out there that think their child is ready for those books."

According to an audit on the Lancaster Central School District's finances by the state comptroller, the school board and district "did not properly manage fund balance and reserve funds," leading to a surplus that drove up taxes.

The Romigs and Sproull pointed to several projects they wished the district would have spent the extra money on, including new softball fields.

All three candidates said home softball games have had to be moved to other schools or canceled because the fields are in such bad shape.

"The conditions are unplayable," Tara Romig said. "These kids work so hard, and they're having to cancel all these home games because there's drainage issues. The fields are basically a muddy, muddy mess."

The baseball and softball fields are on the district's list of sports facilities to upgrade, Sage said. The district already renovated the track and tennis courts and are building a turf field.

The district has taken short-term measures to address the drainage issue on the fields this spring, Jackson said.

"Timing is always a challenge," he said, "because you can only move at the speed of funding."