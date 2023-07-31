Joshua Gilley of Lancaster is desperate to get his 4-year-old male Alaskan Malamute dog, Bandit, returned to him.

Gilley, who suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a car crash more than 10 years ago, said the registered service dog has been an invaluable companion and helps him control his seizures.

That is, until about a month ago.

That's when Bandit was taken away by animal control officers in the village after the dog was inadvertently let loose to roam the neighborhood and bit a neighbor who may have tried to to grab him by the collar.

"It's really just eating me alive, as far as this whole scenario, because, I'm not kidding, I didn't train Bandit to bite people or hurt people or anything like that. He's a saver, not a hurter," said Gilley.

According to an official at a local animal advocacy group that Gilley contacted to help him, a village justice may be in a position to determine whether Bandit is euthanized for what happened or returned to his owner.

Christine Townsend, a director with Against All Oddz Alliance, which also runs a nonprofit animal sanctuary and rescue service in Darien Center, said a lawyer for the group will represent Gilley on Tuesday in Village Court in his attempt to save Bandit.

"The nice thing is that Against All Oddz is a legal-based animal advocacy group," Townsend said.

According to a court clerk in the village, typically when there is an incident where a dog is alleged to have bitten someone, animal control officers will seize the animal and file paperwork with the court, after which a hearing is scheduled. The justice presiding over the case makes the final determination about what happens to the dog, depending on the circumstances of the case, she said.

Townsend said some jurisdictions in the state seek creative solutions to address specific situations. Bandit has been held in the village's animal shelter since June 28, which is a longer holding time than usual, she said, and which is why members of her group are seeking to have Bandit reunited with Gilley as soon as possible.

"We did have Bandit assessed over the weekend by a certified trainer who's an expert in this area, and is ready to work with Bandit and his family to ensure that Bandit never gets loose again. She believes that keeping him captive and euthanizing him is really cruel, inhumane and just not the answer for this situation, and we agree with that," said Townsend.

"However, we always feel for the victim," she added. "I don't ever want to diminish what happened to someone, of course, because they sustained trauma, both mental and physical. So we're not taking away from that. We're just trying to work toward the best outcome."

Meanwhile, Gilley said the loss of Bandit has him shaken.

"My seizures have been coming back with a vengeance, and with my anxiety, it's been pretty rough," he said.

"In the last four years ... I've progressed so much, physically and mentally," Gilley added, "and I owe 98% of it to Bandit."