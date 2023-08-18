A Lancaster town judge ruled late Thursday that a service dog who bit a neighbor is considered a dangerous dog and will remain in the town animal shelter until the justice decides whether the animal should be euthanized or rehabilitated.

Judge David Stabler presided over a six-hour hearing involving a 4-year-old male Alaskan Malamute owned by village of Lancaster resident Joshua Gilley, of Wren Avenue.

Bandit helps Gilley through seizures, which he suffers a result of a traumatic brain injury sustained in a car crash more than 10 years ago.

Supporters of Gilley, his dog and a village resident Bandit bit attended the court session, which ended shortly after 11 p.m.

Bandit was taken from Gilley June 28, after the dog got loose and bit a neighbor, Jillian Durkin, who testified that she grabbed the dog by the collar as Bandit approached her son and other other children in a neighborhood yard.

Durkin said the dog bit her on both arms and that she required treatment for her wounds at Erie County Medical Center.

She said she needed a stitch in one of her arms and missed 10 days of work because of the attack.

The judge ruled the injuries were serious enough to warrant Bandit as a dangerous dog.

Bandit has been held in the town animal shelter since after the incident and will remain there until Stabler makes a final determination, which he plans to announce Aug. 24 in court.

He told prosecutors and defense lawyers to provide additional written arguments as he decides on what happens next for Bandit.

Gilley has not been charged in connection with the incident.

At a separate hearing on Wednesday before state Supreme Court Justice Lynn Keane, Gilley's attorney, Matthew Albert, argued Bandit has been unlawfully held and asked for the dog's release.

The judge denied that request.

Gilley testified in Lancaster Town Court on Thursday that the registered service dog helps him control his seizures.

Katie Gallagher, a certified dog trainer who specializes in aggression cases, evaluated Bandit and said he can be rehabilitated and should not be put down.

The case had to be moved from Lancaster Village Court to Town Court after both village justices recused themselves because they knew members of the bite victim's family.