A Lancaster golf course has dropped a required "corkage fee deposit" that the club returned to its golfers only if a Breathalyzer test proved they didn't drink during their round.

The Buffalo Tournament Club has walked back the policy, after just a week, because it ran into fierce online backlash.

The new rule went like this: All golfers had the $5 fee added to the cost of their round. The fee gave golfers permission to bring onto the course, and drink, beer from home that normally isn't allowed.

Golfers who didn't consume alcohol purchased off-site could get the deposit refunded after their round if they could prove this through a Breathalyzer test.

Owner Timothy Davis said few golfers complained to him in person. But online, the rule was as welcome as a triple bogey.

"This is absolute madness on Buffalo Tournament Club’s part. Corkage fee? Breathalyzers? What is happening?" Buffalo Golf & Social wrote on Twitter on Saturday, a post that has received nearly 394,000 views.

In response, Davis ended the requirement this week, a change announced on the club's website.

"We said, 'Look, too many people are unhappy and we're going to discontinue it immediately,' " he said in an interview Wednesday.

The public Buffalo Tournament Club has grown steadily since Davis bought a 195-acre site, marked by abandoned gravel pits and untended farm land, on Genesee Street east of Ransom Road in 1995.

Lancaster man's 23-year quest to build golf course nears end More than two decades after Timothy Davis bought the parcel of land on Genesee Street that became Buffalo Tournament Club, he has started work on a clubhouse for the 18-hole

The first nine holes opened in 2005, with a shed used as a pro shop, followed by an expansion to 18 holes a year later.

The clubhouse was completed in late 2019 but it didn't open until 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Davis, who also designed and built the nearby Fox Valley Golf Club.

Buffalo Tournament Club, like nearly all area courses, barred golfers from bringing in outside alcohol. The same policy applies to most entertainment venues and restaurants.

During the pandemic, Davis said, the club relaxed the prohibition on outside alcohol, one of a number of changes meant to make golf safe and enjoyable at a trying time for everyone.

At the start of the 2022 season, however, the club revived the ban on outside alcohol. Buffalo Tournament Club employees did not search golfers' gear and carts for hidden cans or bottles of beer, Davis said, nor did they want to do that.

Instead, Davis decided to ask golfers who were bringing outside alcohol onto the course to pay a voluntary "corkage fee." He said he got the idea from restaurants that allow diners to pay a small fee in exchange for the right to bring in and enjoy their own bottle of wine with their meal.

Davis said he hoped half of golfers would willingly pay the $5 fee in exchange for the right to drink their own beer. As it turned out, few did, he said, and he estimates the rate of compliance was closer to 2%.

Davis said 668 golfers paid the fee during the 2022 season, out of 30,000 rounds played, while course employees collected an estimated 100,000 beer bottles and cans that were purchased off-site.

To improve compliance for the 2023 season, Davis decided to make the corkage fee mandatory – for drinkers and nondrinkers alike.

All golfers had to pay the fee as a "deposit" before starting their round: $5 for the standard 18 holes and $3 for a nine-hole round.

People who bought at least three drinks from the club's bar could apply the fee deposit as a credit toward the cost of the drinks.

Golfers who didn't drink outside alcohol could request a refund by taking a Breathalyzer test immediately after their round.

If they proved they didn't drink anything they would get back the deposit and the $1 cost of the alcohol breath test.

Asked why he didn't just raise the greens fees by $5, essentially hiding the alcohol fee within a general price increase, Davis said he didn't want to stick nondrinkers with the higher charge.

The new rules went into effect last week. About one-third of Buffalo Tournament Club players came in to take the alcohol breath test to receive the refund, Davis said, and all but one were able to get their money back.

While Davis said just a few people objected in person about the new rule, online was a different story.

"It was a little surprising, the volume of it, in comparison to how many people complained on-site," he said.

Buffalo Golf & Social shared the text of the policy on its Twitter account on Saturday, a post that spurred numerous critical responses.

"Yeah, 100% never setting foot on this course ever again," one user responded.

"I have a tee time booked here tomorrow, it’ll be the last tee time I book," another wrote that day. "It feels like they’re treating their patrons like children."

WYRK 106.5 FM posted a story about the new policy on its website Monday, a news item that Golf Digest picked up the next day.

The radio station also reported on the reversal by Buffalo Tournament Club on Tuesday.

The club on its website said it was ending the new policies because "these additions were unpopular with a small number of vocal players."

Now, Davis said, outside alcohol officially will remain banned but golfers again will be allowed to bring coolers onto the course.

He said course employees won't search coolers, or golf bags, for outside alcohol but golfers are asked to keep any off-premises beer hidden from view in and around the clubhouse and the practice putting green areas.

"We thought they would take it as, here's a different, innovative policy. But, I don't know, people were upset," Davis said. "We don't want people to be upset. We want people to be happy."