Lancaster Democrat-GOP cross endorsement spurs backlash

There was a time, when Democrats held all five seats on the board and unanimous outcomes were the norm, that a dissenting vote was rare enough to make news.

Today, Democrats have a fragile 3-2 majority on the board, McCracken said, but board members have splintered on various issues, making it difficult at times to do the business of the town.

"Things in town have become so divisive," McCracken said.

McCracken said he and his Republican counterpart, Gregg Smith, in January began discussing whether to endorse the same candidates for office "in an effort to turn down the heat, relative to politics." The two committees agreed on a slate that left out a sitting Town Board member and town justice.

For Town Board, the Republicans and Democrats endorsed Councilman Michael J. Wozniak Jr., a Conservative who aligns with Democrats, and Lancaster Village Trustee Paul H. Rudz, a registered Republican. They passed over Republican Councilman Adam L. Dickman.

McCracken said Dickman has contributed little to the Town Board since winning office and, instead, is an obstacle to productive governance. Sojka disagrees.

"I think Adam Dickman has been very effective," he said.