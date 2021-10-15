Lake View litterbug whose case drew national attention must take part in neighborhood cleanup

"Mr. Pope's very remorseful for the acts that took place," Magavern said. "He's learned his lesson."

Edward Patton said in an interview after the court proceeding that he's glad he and his wife haven't had to clean up any debris from their lawn since the day Pope was arrested.

"It was a real relief," Edward Patton said.

The Pattons say they found scores of used coffee cups, often with a cigarette butt inside, on their Versailles Road front lawn over the past few years.

Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. With the help of neighbors and Hamburg police, they say they figured out the litterbug was Pope, a disgruntled former colleague of Cheryl Patton.

The odd crime struck a nerve with readers.

"I know it went to Australia," said Edward Patton, who was interviewed by National Public Radio for a segment on the "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" weekly current events quiz show. "It was all over the country."