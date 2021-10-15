Lake View litterbug whose case drew national attention must take part in neighborhood cleanup

The 76-year-old Hamburg man suspected of throwing hundreds of used McDonald's coffee cups onto a former co-worker's front lawn over several years can start over with a clean slate if he stays out of trouble for the next six months.
Larry Pope in April was charged with harassment, a violation, and was cited for a traffic infraction for throwing refuse onto a roadway. The unusual case drew widespread attention after The Buffalo News reported on it that month.
Pope was back in Hamburg Town Court on Friday, when Town Justice Gerald P. Gorman agreed to the six-month adjournment in contemplation of dismissal that comes with several additional conditions.
Pope must write a letter of apology to Edward and Cheryl Patton, whose Lake View home was the repository for Pope's refuse. He must perform 20 hours of community service with an organization that focuses on cleaning up neighborhoods.
He must pay restitution of nearly $2,800 to the Pattons. And the judge granted the Pattons a six-month order of protection.
Pope declined to comment outside of court Friday morning, but attorney Jeffrey Magavern said his client regrets what he did.
"Mr. Pope's very remorseful for the acts that took place," Magavern said. "He's learned his lesson."
Edward Patton said in an interview after the court proceeding that he's glad he and his wife haven't had to clean up any debris from their lawn since the day Pope was arrested.
"It was a real relief," Edward Patton said.
The Pattons say they found scores of used coffee cups, often with a cigarette butt inside, on their Versailles Road front lawn over the past few years.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. With the help of neighbors and Hamburg police, they say they figured out the litterbug was Pope, a disgruntled former colleague of Cheryl Patton.
The odd crime struck a nerve with readers.
"I know it went to Australia," said Edward Patton, who was interviewed by National Public Radio for a segment on the "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!" weekly current events quiz show. "It was all over the country."
He said his daughter was at a wedding recently and, when she mentioned that her father lives on Versailles Road, the guest responded, "Does he live anywhere near the cup guy?"