Lake Ontario water management plan review won't end until 2024

The review of the International Joint Commission's controversial Lake Ontario water level management plan is targeted for completion in the fall of 2024, IJC officials say.

However, the first phase of the work, designed to give officials better guidance in adjusting water levels, is expected to be done in about two months.

Then the special committee will review the provisions of Plan 2014 to see if a permanent change is needed.

The plan, which took effect in 2016, has been blamed by local officials and lakefront property owners for allowing higher water and contributing to serious floods along the lake in 2017 and 2019. The IJC and its subsidiary, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Control Board, blame wet weather.

Since the last flood, the IJC has allowed the control board to ignore the outflow limits set in Plan 2014, especially in winter and spring, sending more water out of the lake to make floods less likely.

