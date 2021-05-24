Lake Ontario flooding leads to opportunity for Wilson with taller pier, bike trail

"

"We have to take advantage of situations like this," Stevens said. "The section between Wilson and Olcott should be pretty popular."

Bicyclists already ride Route 18 to enjoy those lake views, but the new trail will be much safer, Stevens said.

The trail will pass within a few feet of the rebuilt pier, where work, which includes new parking and a restroom, is expected to be complete by the end of October.

"Reopening the pier will benefit the residents of the village, the town, as well as the Niagara region," said Chris Bauer, revitalization specialist for the New York Department of State.

The pier project, Lawson said, will help deal with lake water levels that can be "unpredictable." This year, the water levels are at their lowest point in the last few years.

"In 2017 we were caught by surprise," Lawson said. "2018 was OK but in 2019 we were hit even harder."

Niagara County Legislator David E. Godfrey of Wilson said he asked the Sheriff's Office marine patrol to install warning lights on the submerged pier to keep boaters from crashing into it.