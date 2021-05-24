Lake Ontario flooding leads to opportunity for Wilson with taller pier, bike trail

Village of Wilson Mayor Arthur Lawson thinks two projects triggered by the Lake Ontario flooding crisis will lead to economic opportunity for his community.
The rampaging lake submerged the Townline Pier in 2017 and again in 2019, and since then, the pier has been closed.
Now, in a $1.6 million project largely funded by New York State, the concrete pier will be reconstructed and raised 8 feet above its current level. That should prevent future submersion, Lawson said as work began Monday.
And next year, a flood-induced $4.4 million plan to close the village's sewage treatment plant beside Wilson Harbor and pipe Wilson's sewage to Newfane will lead to an opportunity to install a new bicycle trail.
"The opportunities for the village are incredible," said Lawson, noting that the bike trail will connect the village, its restaurants and the Wilson-Tuscarora State Park.
"In today's environment, I think that's an ideal opportunity, especially with the push toward a healthier lifestyle in light of Covid," Lawson said.
Gregory Stevens, executive director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission, called it a "great opportunity."
The trail will run along the shore of Lake Ontario into Somerset, with a link to Lockport along Route 78 to connect to the Erie Canalway Trail, Stevens said.
"
"We have to take advantage of situations like this," Stevens said. "The section between Wilson and Olcott should be pretty popular."
Bicyclists already ride Route 18 to enjoy those lake views, but the new trail will be much safer, Stevens said.
The trail will pass within a few feet of the rebuilt pier, where work, which includes new parking and a restroom, is expected to be complete by the end of October.
"Reopening the pier will benefit the residents of the village, the town, as well as the Niagara region," said Chris Bauer, revitalization specialist for the New York Department of State.
The pier project, Lawson said, will help deal with lake water levels that can be "unpredictable." This year, the water levels are at their lowest point in the last few years.
"In 2017 we were caught by surprise," Lawson said. "2018 was OK but in 2019 we were hit even harder."
Niagara County Legislator David E. Godfrey of Wilson said he asked the Sheriff's Office marine patrol to install warning lights on the submerged pier to keep boaters from crashing into it.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative included nine projects in Niagara County, totaling about $32.7 million, with the county and host communities paying 5%.