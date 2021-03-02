Lake Ontario flood risk downgraded to 8%, international board says

The chances of flooding this spring on the shores of Lake Ontario are now deemed "low," the board that controls outflows from the lake said this week.

Thus, on Monday the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board returned to its management plan and reduced the amount of water flowing out of the lake past the dam at Massena.

"In December, the risk analysis indicated a 28% chance of water levels exceeding a threshold at which damages occur in many shoreline communities. The risk is now down to 8%," the board announced Monday.

The board said the outflows will again be governed by the thresholds set in Plan 2014, the water level management plan whose provisions some officials and property owners have blamed for the floods that struck the lakeshore in 2017 and 2019.

The board and its defenders blamed the weather, arguing that it was just a coincidence that very wet springs occurred just after the new plan, which envisioned slightly higher water levels than the previous plan, took effect in December 2016.

But starting in 2019, the board has been more proactive in releasing more water past the dam and down the St. Lawrence to the Atlantic Ocean.