Lake Ontario flood risk downgraded to 8%, international board says

The chances of flooding this spring on the shores of Lake Ontario are now deemed "low," the board that controls outflows from the lake said this week.
Thus, on Monday the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board returned to its management plan and reduced the amount of water flowing out of the lake past the dam at Massena.
"In December, the risk analysis indicated a 28% chance of water levels exceeding a threshold at which damages occur in many shoreline communities. The risk is now down to 8%," the board announced Monday.
The board said the outflows will again be governed by the thresholds set in Plan 2014, the water level management plan whose provisions some officials and property owners have blamed for the floods that struck the lakeshore in 2017 and 2019.
The board and its defenders blamed the weather, arguing that it was just a coincidence that very wet springs occurred just after the new plan, which envisioned slightly higher water levels than the previous plan, took effect in December 2016.
But starting in 2019, the board has been more proactive in releasing more water past the dam and down the St. Lawrence to the Atlantic Ocean.
The increased flows coincided with former President Donald Trump's appointment of three new American members – including Jane L. Corwin of Clarence as co-chairwoman – to the International Joint Commission. That's the U.S.-Canadian board that sets Great Lakes policies, subject to approval of the two governments.
A year ago, the IJC ordered a full review of Plan 2014.
On Friday, the Army Corps of Engineers reported that Lake Ontario's level dropped 4 inches in the previous month and is 22 inches lower than last year at this time.
Last month, the IJC authorized the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence Board to allow outflows greater than those in Plan 2014 until the lake reaches its normal late spring peak.
That authorization remains in place, but for now the board doesn't think using it is necessary.
"The risk of high water on Lake Ontario in 2021 remains a low possibility and is much lower than the risk was at this time last year," the board's announcement said. "However, the board continues to emphasize that, if basin weather conditions should become extremely wet, similar to those observed in 2017 and 2019, no deviation strategy will prevent water levels that can cause flooding and damage to shoreline properties."
Because of a fairly dry winter, water levels in Lake Erie and other Great Lakes also have been falling, a fact which influenced the board's decision. Lake Erie is 6 inches lower than it was at the end of January, and 15 inches below last year at this time, the Corps of Engineers reported.
The board's decision to return to Plan 2014 immediately reduced Lake Ontario outflows from 2.27 million gallons per second to 2.15 million gallons per second as of 12:01 a.m. Monday.