Lake Ontario board holds virtual meetings on low water levels

The board that controls outflows from Lake Ontario into the St. Lawrence River will hold two online public meetings this week to discuss the problems and take questions from concerned citizens.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Questions may be typed in during the meetings. Advance registration for the meetings is required on the board's website.

"We have been hearing from concerned property owners, business owners, and recreational users regarding the current below-average water levels throughout the system," the meeting notice said.

The board accelerated outflows from the lake last winter to reduce the chances of flooding. However, winter was drier than usual and the outflow policy, combined with reduced snowmelt and rain, led to low water.

Lake Ontario is 14 inches below its long-term mid-June average, the Army Corps of Engineers reported. Monday, readings at Olcott were 3 feet below flood stage and 19 inches above levels considered too dangerous for navigation.

