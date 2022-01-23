 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake-effect to fall at about 2 inches per hour in Southtowns through mid-morning
0 comments

Lake-effect to fall at about 2 inches per hour in Southtowns through mid-morning

Support this work for $1 a month

A band of heavy lake-effect snow, dropping about 2 inches an hour, is expected to hang over southern Erie County through the middle of the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A lake-effect snow warning remains in effect for southern Erie County until noon, according to the weather service.

An additional 4 to 6 inches of additional accumulations are possible in the most persistent bands.

The snowfall will cause slippery road conditions.

Before it weakens and drifts south late this morning, the lake-effect band will touch Wyoming County, as well as far northern Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, according to the weather service.

An additional 2 to 4 inches of lake-effect snow are forecast for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, where a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m.

Up to 3 additional inches of lake-effect snow are expected in Wyoming County, where a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m., according to the weather service.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tuscarora Indian School needs repairs

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News