Lake-effect snow warnings expanded for counties east of Lake Erie

The National Weather Service in a tweet announced that it is expanding lake effect snow warnings for Friday night and Saturday to include counties east of Lake Erie.
For Erie County, the heaviest snow will fall south of the City of Buffalo.
In Monroe County, the heaviest snow will be north and east of Rochester, the weather service said.
Lake Effect Snow warnings have been expanded to now include counties east of Lake Erie for tonight and tomorrow. For Monroe county, heaviest snow will be north and east of #Rochester, while for Erie county, heaviest snow will be south of #Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/qwxtFlurNp— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 20, 2021
