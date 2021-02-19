 Skip to main content
Lake-effect snow warnings expanded for counties east of Lake Erie
The National Weather Service in a tweet announced that it is expanding lake effect snow warnings for Friday night and Saturday to include counties east of Lake Erie.

For Erie County, the heaviest snow will fall south of the City of Buffalo. 

In Monroe County, the heaviest snow will be north and east of Rochester, the weather service said. 

