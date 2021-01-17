 Skip to main content
Lake effect snow warning issued for southern Erie County, Southern Tier
Winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas including southern Erie County.

 By Mark Mulville/News file photo

A lake effect snow warning has been issued for southern Erie County and the Southern Tier until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says snowfall accumulation could reach eight to 16 inches in areas with persistent lake snows and four to eight inches in lower elevations. The advisory covers southern Erie County, including Orchard Park and Springville, as well as Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, affecting Warsaw, Jamestown and Olean.

The forecast elsewhere, including the Buffalo metro area, was for up to two inches of snow overnight and one to three inches Monday. 

The weather service cautions that travel could be difficult at times, especially Sunday night and Monday across the higher terrains. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Matt Glynn

