Lake effect snow to hit Southern Tier overnight, 5-10 inches possible
A lake effect snow advisory is in place for portions of the Southern Tier through 7 a.m. Monday, with narrow but intense lake effect bands expected to drop 5 to 10 inches of snow by morning.

The National Weather Service said lake effect bands would bring intense snowfall at rates of up to 2 inches an hour across Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The snow was accompanied by thunder and lightning at times Sunday evening, the weather service reported.

The northern and western portions of Cattaraugus County were in the bullseye. On Sunday night, a band of snow set up stretching from the lakeshore east to Ellicottville. Travel in the area will be treacherous, including on I-90, from Exit 60 in Westfield south to the Pennsylvania line.

