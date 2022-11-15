Lake-effect snow starts Thursday evening, up to 3 inches of snow per hour predicted

The temperature is rapidly dropping. Lake Erie is still warm. And the winds are setting up in just the right direction.

Those are the ingredients for a monster lake-effect snowstorm.

And the bull's eye is centered over Buffalo and the Northtowns.

It's still a little early to say exactly how much snow and precisely where the lake-effect bands will settle, but meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo say it looks like that by the end of the weekend, the snowfall will be measured in "feet, not inches."

So when does the snow start?

Wednesday night

The snow is expected to start in the Southtowns and the Southern Tier – the Boston Hills area in deep southern Erie County and south including Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, said meteorologist Liz Jurkowski.

Snowfall of up to an inch per hour is possible in this area, with totals somewhere between 6 inches and a foot.

Buffalo may get a snowshower, with up to a half inch of accumulation.

Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The daytime hours will feature some rain and snow.

But that all changes in the evening when the lake-effect bands are expected to shift north.

A winter weather watch has been issued for Northern Erie County, as well as Wyoming and Genesee counties beginning at 7 p.m.

Snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour are predicted.

Friday through the weekend

The lake-effect machine is expected to keep cranking through the weekend.

"It's going to be a long-duration event," Jurkowski said.

The snow bands are expected to set up mostly over Buffalo and the Northtowns, but they could oscillate north into Niagara County.

"The band is going to waver," Jurkowski said. "It's hard to pinpoint exactly where that band is going be. But you're looking at a couple of feet. At least."

Sunday

It's still too early to predict where the band will be Sunday for the 1 p.m. Bills game against Cleveland at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

That will be toward the end of the weather event when it will likely sweep back down across Western New York.

"At minimum, we'll see some flurries during the 1 o'clock time frame. Who knows? Stay tuned," Jurkowski said.