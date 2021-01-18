Lake effect snow on the way through Tuesday night

Some lake effect snow is on the way for the Buffalo metro area, bringing enough to make it likely that shovels and snow-throwers are about to get a workout.

A lake effect snow warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday and lasts through 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to Steve Welch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

"That includes the Buffalo metro area," Welch said. "The heaviest snow will be south and generally align from Lackawanna to Marilla and points south."

While the entire metro area will see snow, Buffalo and points south will see the most.

"Right now, the Buffalo metro area is forecast to see 4 to 8 inches, with higher amounts in the City of Buffalo, where it will be closer to 10 inches, especially in the south side of the city," Welch said.

He said a weather trough or disturbance passing through the area is responsible for bringing cooler temperatures aloft, creating favorable conditions for lake effect snow.

A trough is an elongated area of relatively low pressure extending from the center of a region of low pressure.