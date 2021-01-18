Lake effect snow on the way through Tuesday night

Some lake effect snow is on the way for the Buffalo metro area, bringing enough to make it likely that shovels and snow-throwers are about to get a workout.
A lake effect snow warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday and lasts through 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to Steve Welch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.
"That includes the Buffalo metro area," Welch said. "The heaviest snow will be south and generally align from Lackawanna to Marilla and points south."
While the entire metro area will see snow, Buffalo and points south will see the most.
"Right now, the Buffalo metro area is forecast to see 4 to 8 inches, with higher amounts in the City of Buffalo, where it will be closer to 10 inches, especially in the south side of the city," Welch said.
He said a weather trough or disturbance passing through the area is responsible for bringing cooler temperatures aloft, creating favorable conditions for lake effect snow.
A trough is an elongated area of relatively low pressure extending from the center of a region of low pressure.
"We're going to cool temperature-wise, aloft where you have more favorable, cooler temperatures for lake effect," Welch said. "It's a combination of lake enhanced and lake effect."
Lake enhanced snow is associated with a passing weather system that is enhanced by the addition of moisture from the Great Lakes, Welch explained.
On Tuesday, temperatures will get colder, and that is when conditions will transition to pure lake effect with some lake enhancement, Welch added.
"The lake is the primary driving factor for the snow. It will go through late tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening," Welch said.
"Temperatures will be in the low 30s, around freezing. It could even be a little colder than that," he added.