Lake-effect snow hitting South Buffalo, southern Erie County

A lake-effect snow band is "hugging the Lake Erie shoreline in Chautauqua County" and extending through most of southern Erie County and even the southern half of Buffalo Tuesday morning, according to Dan Kelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

The band is expected to mostly remain in that general area all day and into the night, prompting the weather service to extend the lake-effect warning now in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"We're expecting the snow to persist across southern Erie County, inching up to the Buffalo area through the afternoon, and later settling in Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties," Kelly said.

While the Buffalo metro area can expect another 2 to 3 inches of snow during the day, areas farther south could see up to 10 inches by the end of the storm, he said. The very northern edge of the band stretches from just south of downtown Buffalo toward the airport. North of that area will likely see only an inch or two of snow during the storm.

Here are some snow totals as of about 8 a.m. Tuesday from the previous 24 hours:

Eden - 9.4 inches

Colden - 9.1 inches

