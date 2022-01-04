Lake-effect snow, gusty winds in forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday

A lake-effect snowstorm is expected to dump 9 or more inches of snow on the Buffalo metro area and the Southtowns starting Wednesday night and all day Thursday.

It also is expected to be windy, with gusts up to 40 mph, creating hazardous driving conditions during that time.

The National Weather Service of Buffalo issued a "winter storm watch" ahead of the anticipated weather event for Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties.

Wednesday will begin with a mix of rain and snow and sometimes just rain, with a high temperature in the low 40s, but by around the evening commute, the temperature will start dropping – and so will the lake-enhanced snow, said weather service meteorologist Dan Kelly.

"In Buffalo, it'll switch over to snow late tomorrow afternoon around 5 or 6 p.m.," Kelly said.

Then, after, expect "persistent" snow, at a rate of about 1 inch per hour, and at times perhaps more. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s.

The snow is forecast to continue through the night and all day Thursday, tapering off by about 5 or 6 p.m. when the lake-effect band will sag south, hitting the Southtowns and then ski country.