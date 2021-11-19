 Skip to main content
Lake-effect snow expected Monday, but weather should warm up for Thanksgiving travel
First snow

Morning snow starts to accumulate on a bison and a pumpkin Nov. 13 on Seneca Street.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Some lake-effect snow is expected in Western New York early next week, but all indications are that the weather will settle down and warm up by Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

Also, a nor'easter that was brewing off the East Coast now appears will stay far north and east, and isn't expected to cause too much disruption to holiday travel.

Here's what to expect:

This weekend will be "fairly nice," said Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo Friday. It will be cloudy with highs in the mid-40s on Saturday. Sunday, there are some rain showers in the forecast during the day.

The rain continues into Sunday night at which point the wind is slated to pick up and temperatures will start to fall as a strong cold front moves into the area, Kenyon said.

Starting at higher elevations – ski country, Southern Tier and Southtowns – the rain will switch over to snow overnight Sunday into Monday.

During Monday, lake-effect snow bands are expected to form and the whole area will likely get at least a dusting of snow, with several inches where the bands set up.

"Exactly where those bands set up are still in question," Kenyon said.

"There might be another front that moves through Monday night for another shot of snow across the area," she said.

Lake-effect snow will be possible Tuesday but should be over by Tuesday night.

Wednesday, typically a very busy travel day, forecasts call for the weather to clear up, with sunshine and highs in the low 40s. Thanksgiving Day could also bring some sunshine, with highs in the mid-40s.

