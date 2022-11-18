Lake-effect blast overwhelms parts of Western New York as storm turns deadly

Even for the winter-hardened residents of the Southtowns, Friday's snowstorm that dropped more than 4 feet in places left an impression – perhaps even exceeding the deluge of November 2014.

"I never remember having this much snow in one day," said Paul Haag from his Richwood Drive home in Hamburg on Friday morning. "I remember with Snowvember it was more so far overall, but I can’t recall having this much just in one evening into the next morning."

The storm was predicted days in advance with a precision that was stunning in both its timing and placement. It still left several towns stunned by its ferocity and overwhelmed by its relentlessness. And as with other lake-effect storms, others farther north wondered what all the fuss was about and whether their time would come. (All signs were that it would.)

Despite days of warnings, snow-removal efforts were hampered by motorists who disregarded driving bans and travel advisories.

And by Friday afternoon, it had become a deadly storm, with a report that two people had died as a result of cardiac events from trying to remove the snow.

"It can be very, very dangerous for some individuals, people who have high blood pressure, people who have any type of cardiac history, to go out and shovel the snow, especially right now, because the snow is so heavy," said Dr. Gale Burstein, the Erie County Department of Health commissioner.

"So, please, just let your driveway fill up with snow," she said. "There's no place to go right now. Or, you can just hire, say, a younger person from your neighborhood. Give them a few bucks, and they can clear your driveway."

Orchard Park, Elma and Blasdell were the hardest hit of the Southtowns, with all three reaching 4 feet of accumulation by 5 p.m. Friday. The lake-effect storm's path was expected to move northward overnight, with Buffalo and Kenmore taking a hit, and to a lesser extent in the Northtowns and Niagara County. While accumulations were expected to fall well short of the 4½ feet just south, WIVB meteorologist and Buffalo News contributor Don Paul said winds would pick up to 15-30 mph over the weekend, limiting visibility.

Between Friday afternoon to when the storm ends Monday, southern Erie County could get 1 foot to 2½ feet more. The Buffalo area will get an additional 1 to 2 feet, while Niagara County will receive 8 inches to 12 inches more, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski.

Still, the predictions for northern Erie County pale in comparison to what Southtowns residents experienced Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

The rate of snowfall meant multiple shoveling efforts were often necessary. Power outages struck Orchard Park and West Seneca. Ceilings creaked under the weight of the snow. There were reports of a building's partial collapse in Hamburg.

Rob Ruffner, who left his East Aurora home at 4 a.m. to begin plowing, shared his assessment of the wintry foe.

“The hard part is not just the snow, it’s the fact that the first 2 to 3 inches are just pure water," Ruffner said. "It’s really hard to plow because it’s super heavy, and if you don’t hit it the first time and you try to back up, you’re on pure ice."

There were reports that multiple plows got stuck, while companies hired to plow residents' driveways, like those of Creative Landscape & Lawn in Hamburg, also got stuck.

“No roads are plowed, and if they were, they’re covered again, which is making it terrible for us,” owner Matt Duggan said Friday morning as he drove to meet one of his drivers who was lodged in the snow. “I’m just getting our trucks unstuck, and then we’re going back to the shop, because we can’t plow anymore. There’s nowhere to put the snow until the roads are plowed.”

The northern half of Buffalo, the Northtowns and Niagara County all saw less than a foot of accumulation in the storm's first 24 hours, with travel bans in those areas returning to advisories Friday morning. Many of Erie County's major thoroughfares were closed off to traffic for large portions of the day, including the I-90 thruway between Exit 53 (I-190) and Dunkirk, as well as the 400, the 219 and Route 5. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority stopped its bus routes Friday morning, reopening at noon in areas that were no longer under a ban.

Around noon, City of Buffalo officials were focused on South Buffalo, south of William Street downtown, which had been returned to the travel ban. Mayor Byron Brown, South District Common Councilmember Christopher P. Scanlon and Department of Public Works Commissioner Nathan Marton deployed more than 60 plows to clear an area that had received about 2 feet of snow by noon.

Poloncarz echoed Brown in stressing residents abide by the travel ban, noting the number of vehicles off the road, some of which had been abandoned. The stuck vehicles – sometimes blocking lanes of traffic – hindered everything from city plows to emergency responders. The Erie County Sheriff's Office on Friday night closed Seneca Street in Elma between Transit and Jamison roads – a 2½-mile stretch – due to multiple stuck vehicles.

Duggan, the Hamburg contractor, said he counted at least 70 vehicles stuck on Route 20 between Lake View and Hamburg. "People are crazy," he said. "There are Nissan Altimas out here, and Kias. Stuff that shouldn't be driven in the rain."

But for some southern towns like Eden, it was just another winter storm.

"It's been a pretty typical snowfall for us, thank goodness," Supervisor Melissa M. Hartman said.