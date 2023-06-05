The City of Lackawanna Recreation and Parks Department has announced that it will offer its free summer lunch program in July and August at 14 sites. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday.
Locations include the Lackawanna Senior Center, 230 Martin Road; the Yemen Soccer Club, 61 Ingham Ave.; Taggart Playground, 135 Odell St.; the Willie Cotton Recreation Center, 52 Gates Ave.; Franklin Playground, 214 Center St.; Bethlehem Park on Bethlehem Street; and Mount Olive Baptist Church, 66 Wasson Ave.
Also Victory Playground on Victory Avenue; Avery Playground on Maple Avenue; Ludel Playground on Ludel Avenue; Cleveland Playground at South Park and Cleveland avenues; Ridgewood Playground at Fairdale and Winstead roads; Bauder Playground, 32 Bauder St.; and East Milnor Playground on East Milnor Avenue.