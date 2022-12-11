Lackawanna to consider snowstorm overtime pay for department heads at Monday meeting

The Lackawanna City Council is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Monday to consider approving a budget ordinance to track expenses related to the massive Nov. 17 snowstorm, including overtime for the mayor and a Council member as well as for nearly a dozen city employees who do not ordinarily receive such compensation as part of their regular salaries.

However, a city spokesman emphasized, the two elected officials will not be taking the money; instead, the move is simply to help the city seek state and federal reimbursement.

In a memo to city lawmakers dated Nov. 28, Mayor Annette Iafallo said that, as a result of the state of emergency she declared in response to the snowstorm, separate wage accounts need to be established and budgeted funds allocated to record overtime accrued during the storm by city workers entitled to such compensation under their collective bargaining agreements. She said the overtime needs to be tallied so that the city can seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency..

In addition to those employees, Iafallo asked that overtime accrued during the storm by some city department heads and other members of her administrative staff be tracked for reimbursement, as well, based on "their exemplary service to the city throughout the duration of the storm."

In a brief telephone interview Thursday, Iafallo said the Council was supposed to address her request on Dec. 5 but tabled the matter.

"We didn't have a resolution prepared, and then there were other employees that weren't included in that," she said in reference to the proposed ordinance.

"We're under a deadline, too, for FEMA. We wanted to make sure it was accurate," Iafallo said of the ordinance. "The Council is going to move on it on Monday."

Meanwhile, Charles D. Clark, marketing and public communications director for the city, said Friday that in addition to those workers who are contractually eligible for overtime pay, the mayor is seeking such compensation for fewer than 10 other employees who do not normally receive such compensation.

"These people ... they're the mayor's department heads or supervisors of departments that are unrelated to necessarily day-to-day operations of streets and snow removal," he said.

Clark used himself as example, noting that he was called in to answer phones during the snow emergency, in addition to his regular duties providing information to members of the local news media. According to the mayor's memo, Clark worked 60 hours of overtime at a rate of $55 an hour for a requested compensation of $3,300.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I was on-call pretty much for the entire time of the storm," said Clark.

Others in the mayor's administration for whom she is seeking overtime compensation include Police Chief Mark Packard, Department of Public Works Commissioner Anthony Desantis, Fire Chief Jim Fino, and others who work in public safety, purchasing, development and recreation administration.

"In addition, many of us – myself included – also did stints at the DPW answering phones, in addition to our other jobs so that would free up more of the DPW people to be out on the streets or maintaining equipment, or what have you," said Clark.

He said the mayor's 60 hours of overtime at a rate of $69.69 for a total compensation of $4,181 in overtime was tracked, but only for the possibility of potential FEMA and state reimbursements, though Clark said she has pre-emptively declined to accept such compensation.

"So the mayor's time, above and beyond her normal work day, was tracked, but I emphasize in big, bold letters, with an underline, that the mayor is not receiving overtime compensation," Clark said. "She's working strictly on her salary."

Six hours of overtime recorded for Second Ward Council Member Karl Anderson totaling $160 in overtime will also be declined by the lawmaker, Clark said.

"This is a unique circumstance, and the mayor is trying to do good by those people," he said. "That said, this does not indicate a precedent for future storms and, in fact, each situation will be judged on its merit. Hopefully, we never again see something like we did several weeks back, but each one stands on its own."

Last month's storm dumped more than 31 inches of snow on Lackawanna and more than 6 feet of snow on other parts of the region.

Clark said, potentially, over 70% of the estimated $645,000 incurred by Lackawanna in emergency snow removal and other storm-related expenses will be reimbursed by FEMA, and another 15%, potentially, by the state. That would cover about 90% of the expenses incurred by the city.

"The city would have to pick up only 10% of costs, including overtime," he said, noting that over 70% of the expenses that were tracked for the snowstorm are related to snow removal.

Clark said the overtime costs incurred by the city's contractual employees accounts for about 24% of the emergency storm-related costs. The costs to provide overtime compensation to the less than 10 employee not normally entitled to overtime accounts for about 4% of the gross expenses incurred during the storm, he said.