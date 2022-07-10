When she began her education in library science, Chelsey Lonberger received a lot of pushback, with people often asking why she chose a field that “isn’t going to be around in 10 years.”

But the notion that libraries no longer serve a purpose is harmful to those who rely on their services, said Lonberger, now the Lackawanna Public Library director.

“Being a librarian, I am in direct communication with members of the public no one else is willing to help. We have the homeless population. We have people who are recent immigrants. We have people who are unemployed who are trying to get through the bureaucracy,” she added.

As the Lackawanna Public Library celebrates 100 years of operation, the other members of the Centennial Committee echo Lonberger’s sentiment that the best days of the library are not in the past. They are seeking to honor the last century, while also planning for the next one.

While the committee has been hosting events since February to commemorate the library’s 100th year, the official celebratory event was on Sunday and featured speakers, activities and refreshments.

James Schichtel remembers an incident in which a store clerk almost overcharged a patron. Schichtel corrected the clerk because he noticed the customer was not fluent in English, inspiring him to help people learn the language so they wouldn't be taken advantage of.

Through his involvement at the library, he is able to do that as a tutor with Literacy Buffalo Niagara.

Hosting such weekly English language conversation group meetings is another method for the library to continue upholding its pledge to serve marginalized communities, one of the core reasons for its creation.

In the early 1900s, Clara Whealen and the other women from her Pioneer Study Club felt strongly about creating a focal point for Lackawanna’s community, specifically the youth and its diverse ethnic groups, said Sal Bordonaro, previous director of the library and a member of the Centennial Committee.

While she faced challenges, like waiting three days in New York City before being able to speak to someone at the Carnegie Corp., Whealen eventually reached her goal, with $30,000 from a Carnegie grant and additional city funding to start the library.

Though Lynn Dziak felt connected to the Lackawanna library since her childhood, learning Whealen’s story provided her another layer of interest in the space and someone to admire.

“The strength it must have taken to get this done and probably go up against some people that weren’t on her side, I would bet, it’s just absolutely something else,” said Dziak, a member of the library board.

For people who may not have Internet access at home, the library is a source for connecting them to technology, said Charles Clark, Lackawanna’s public information officer.

“That’s kind of the beautiful dichotomy of this building. It’s old, it’s rustic, it’s beautiful and it's legendary, but it’s stayed modern,” he added.

While the library is not underused, it still needs additional funding and renovating to ensure it can last another 100 years.

Some renovations, like replacing the roof and two thirds of the windows, have been ongoing, but other issues, like the boiler system, still require attention. As a result of the needs, the board members are seeking alternative funding.

“Even what little we do receive from the city in the annual budget, in my estimation, it’s meager. But it’s a sad reality that this is what they can afford to give to the library,” Bordonaro said.

Still, the renovations must maintain historical accuracy in order for the library’s board members to achieve their other goal, being added to the National Registry of Historic Places.

Respecting the library’s historical integrity is essential during renovations.

As the building continues to adjust to modern day needs, it maintains its homey, comfortable nature, unlike newer libraries, Bordonaro said.

“You won’t find this type of atmosphere or feeling anywhere, not in a contemporary building,” he added.