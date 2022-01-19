Lackawanna man arraigned for leaving scene after striking, killing man with his SUV

A Lackawanna man was arraigned Tuesday before City Court Justice Kenneth Szyszkowski on one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that at 2:14 a.m. on Aug. 28, Emmanuel Muniz-Figueroa, 29, and another man were involved in a physical altercation following an argument on Dona Street in Lackawanna. During the fight, the other man, Jose Matos, 52, displayed a kitchen knife and Muniz-Figueroa left in an SUV. A short time later, Muniz-Figueroa returned to the scene. Matos reportedly ran in front of Muniz-Figueroa's vehicle and was struck. Muniz-Figueroa is accused of leaving the scene without reporting the incident.

District Attorney John Flynn said his office's investigation determined that there was not enough evidence to prove in court that Muniz-Figueroa had committed any other crime.

Muniz-Figueroa is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 2 for a felony hearing. He was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted of the charge, Muniz-Figueroa faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

