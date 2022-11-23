Lackawanna lifts its travel advisory related to snowstorm

The City of Lackawanna announced that as of 1 p.m. Wednesday it has lifted its travel advisory, which was instituted in the wake of last weekend's snowstorm.
However, a State of Emergency remains in effect as snow removal efforts in the city continue, according to Charles D. Clark, a spokesman for the city.
