Lackawanna lifts its travel advisory related to snowstorm

  • Updated
More snow removal

Dennis Lopez clears off a car after working with his friend, Berto Rondon, to dig it out of the snow in Lackawanna, Nov. 21, 2022.

 Libby March / Buffalo News
The City of Lackawanna announced that as of 1 p.m. Wednesday it has lifted its travel advisory, which was instituted in the wake of last weekend's snowstorm.

However, a State of Emergency remains in effect as snow removal efforts in the city continue, according to Charles D. Clark, a spokesman for the city.

