Lackawanna hasn't had a community festival since 2019, and this year it's bringing a different kind of festival to residents.

The city will host "A Bite of Lackawanna," an outdoor food and music festival, on June 25.

The festival will feature 19 Lackawanna restaurants, artisan craft vendors, beer and wine stations, kids fun zone, live and DJ music and a fireworks display.

Ridge Road will be closed to vehicle traffic between South Park Avenue and Electric Avenue from 11 a.m. to midnight for the festival. The Ridge Road intersections at South Park and Electric will remain open to vehicular traffic.

"As a result of the millions in new economic development occurring in Lackawanna since 2020, our central business district is also slowly making a comeback. A Bite of Lackawanna will not only help our existing restaurants flourish, but also shine a positive light on opportunities for further small business development and growth along Ridge Road," Mayor Annette Iafallo said in a press release.

The city is underwriting the entire cost of the event. There is no event entry fee and each restaurant will keep 100% of the profits. The festival is cash only, with ATMs accessible within and close to the festival area.

More information, including parking and shuttle service, can be found on the city's website.