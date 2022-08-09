Lackawanna deals with road paint shortage

A shortage of road paint since early spring means it will take longer for the City of Lackawanna to complete its annual road maintenance.

“The lack of road paint supplies is a mild concern at this point,” Lackawanna Public Information Officer Charles Clark wrote in an email to The News.

The shortage in Lackawanna, a symptom of a larger national trend, is due to supply chain issues, Clark said.

In an older city with heavy vehicle traffic, regular maintenance of the roads is crucial for the safety of motorists and residents, Clark said.

Other communities in the area, including Amherst and Buffalo, have said they are not encountering problems obtaining road paint.

Ed Spiesz, vice president of Accent Stripe Inc., said he knows there has been a shortage, but so far it hasn’t impacted his company.

“We have a good rapport with a lot of vendors, so we’ve been able to overcome all of our shortcomings. I do think some municipalities might have felt that, but us as a contractor, we’re doing OK,” he said.

The Lackawanna Department of Public Works completes tasks whenever materials are available, balancing road striping alongside other larger projects.

“The goal here is to move as much as possible as fast as possible and, hopefully, we get done as much as we can, but there’s the realization that given this unusual environment of a global supply chain, some of the stuff may be out of our hands,” Clark said.

The lack of road paint has not been a major issue for the city, he said, but shortage has been an ongoing conversation.