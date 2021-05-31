 Skip to main content
Lackawanna City Hall and Senior Center to reopen Tuesday
Lackawanna City Hall and Senior Center to reopen Tuesday

Lackawanna City Hall at 714 Ridge Road in Lackawanna.

Lackawanna City Hall and the city's Senior Center will fully reopen to the public starting Tuesday, Mayor Annette Iafallo announced. 

Business at City Hall had been conducted by appointment only since November, and the Senior Center was closed to all activities except the Meals on Wheels program.

Lackawanna City Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for the city clerk and treasurer offices, which close at 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary, but face masks and social distancing are required regardless of vaccination status. 

The Senior Center, 230 Martin Road, will resume all meal, activity and van services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Participants will be asked for proof of Covid-19 vaccination. Partially and non-vaccinated participants must wear protective face masks and comply with social distancing protocols. Residents can call 827-6669 with Senior Center questions on or after Tuesday.

