 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lackawanna cancels summer festival at Veterans Stadium
0 comments

Lackawanna cancels summer festival at Veterans Stadium

Support this work for $1 a month
SPORTS OLEAN LACKAWANNA Veterans Stadium (copy)

File photo of an event at Veterans Stadium in Lackawanna.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

Lackawanna canceled its summer festival that was planned for mid-June at Veterans Stadium due to uncertainty about safety protocols and planned renovations at the stadium.

“With the lead time necessary to produce a high-quality festival, the uncertainty around exactly what Covid-19 health and safety protocols would look like this summer and the timing of the extensive work planned at Veteran’s Stadium, we felt it best to cancel this year’s event,” Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo said in a statement.

This is the second year the Lackawanna Festival was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city plans to construct a new pavilion, synthetic ice rink, second ball diamond, volleyball courts and horseshoe pits among other improvements at Veterans Stadium. The project, funded through grants, is to start early in the summer at the former Ron Jaworski Stadium.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio state senator caught driving during Zoom meeting

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News