Lackawanna cancels summer festival at Veterans Stadium

Lackawanna canceled its summer festival that was planned for mid-June at Veterans Stadium due to uncertainty about safety protocols and planned renovations at the stadium.

“With the lead time necessary to produce a high-quality festival, the uncertainty around exactly what Covid-19 health and safety protocols would look like this summer and the timing of the extensive work planned at Veteran’s Stadium, we felt it best to cancel this year’s event,” Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo said in a statement.

This is the second year the Lackawanna Festival was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city plans to construct a new pavilion, synthetic ice rink, second ball diamond, volleyball courts and horseshoe pits among other improvements at Veterans Stadium. The project, funded through grants, is to start early in the summer at the former Ron Jaworski Stadium.

