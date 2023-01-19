Lack of fluoride in Buffalo's water prompts backlash from elected officials, dentists

The lack of fluoride in Buffalo's water system, as revealed by The Buffalo News on Monday, is drawing backlash from elected leaders in Buffalo and dentists across New York State.

Buffalo Common Council Member David A. Rivera said he was "very surprised" to learn that Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015, citing the need for capital improvements. He said city residents, after reading The News, called his office to complain.

"I have the newspaper and I wanted to keep it on purpose, because you had information that I didn’t even have," said Rivera, of the Niagara District. "I think it surprised many of the Council members and the residents, as well."

Buffalo School Board Member Larry Scott said he was "dumbfounded and troubled" after reading the article. He said he considers the situation "unacceptable" for Buffalo's schoolchildren.

"To me, it’s something that needs to be corrected immediately," said Scott, who is an at-large School Board member. "I hope there is immediate action to address this by the city."

Rivera on Tuesday sent a letter to Buffalo Water Board Chairman Oluwole A. McFoy inviting him to speak at a meeting of the Council's Community Development Committee on Jan. 31.

Rivera wrote, "I am interested in hearing information relative to 1) why the Buffalo Water Authority is no longer adding fluoride to our water; 2) when or how city residents were made aware of this change; and 3) whether or not there are potential health implications of drinking unfluorinated water, especially in children."

McFoy said Thursday the city is committed to moving forward with its fluoride upgrade project. Mayor Byron W. Brown, through a spokesperson, did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

The New York State Dental Association in a written statement said the group was "disappointed to learn that the Buffalo Water Board discontinued the addition of fluoride to the city water supply in June 2015 and has not been able to replace the self-described 'archaic' process in over eight years."

“It is critical to the oral health of the community that the Buffalo Water Board return to adding fluoride into the city water as early in 2023 as possible,” said Dr. James Galati, president of the New York State Dental Association. “Community water fluoridation is the safest, most efficient and cost-effective way to deliver fluoride to everyone in a community.”

McFoy said he agrees with Galati's sentiments.

"Buffalo Water’s role as a public health provider is to ensure safe drinking water for all our residents,” McFoy said in a written statement.

Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to the system in June 2015, according to the Buffalo Water Board's annual water quality report for that year. Fluoridation was expected to be restored sometime after March 2016, the report stated. The next year, that estimate was pushed back to December 2017, before being extended to 2018 and 2019.

Starting in 2019, Buffalo Water stopped giving a time estimate in its annual reports. Instead it stated that its water has not contained added fluoride since 2015 and "we do not expect fluoride addition to be restored until completion of various capital projects."

McFoy previously told The Buffalo News the city was in the process of upgrading an outdated fluoride system when the lead water crisis in Flint, Mich., caused the water board to pause in 2016 and study whether the new type of fluoride system would have a corrosive effect on Buffalo's many lead pipes. He said studies showed the system is safe and city will begin adding fluoride to its water again sometime this year.

Since 2015, the CDC has recommended an optimal fluoride concentration of 0.7 parts per million in community water systems. Buffalo’s fluoride concentration in its 2021 water quality report was 0.13 parts per million, more than five times lower than the recommended level. The report lists natural deposits and discharge from fertilizer and aluminum factories as possible sources of fluoride in the water.

McFoy said the Water Board mailed the city's annual water quality report containing the fluoride stoppage news to residents until 2018, when it began sending a mailer directing residents to read the water quality report online on its website. The fluoridation change was not listed prominently in that online report, either.

"If you’re going to bury it in the fine print, I just don’t understand why you don’t just come out ... openly and publicly and explain," Rivera said. "Transparency is so important. The fact that there was no community engagement – next to none – is bothersome."

Of New York State’s 10 most populous cities, only Buffalo and Albany do not add fluoride to their water systems. In Erie County, the villages of Akron and Alden and the towns of North Collins and Holland are among the few municipal water providers that don't add fluoride.

Dentists say city parents should buy fluoride toothpaste and mouthwash as an alternative way to strengthen their children's teeth until fluoride is once again added to the water.

Scott, who has two young children, said that is "unrealistic for the majority of our children and families that are living in poverty."

"We have so many families, so many children that are dealing with trauma, dealing with loss, violence in their neighborhood, and the last thing they need to be worried about is fluoride treatments that every other child and family in Western New York, it appears, don’t have to worry about," he said.