Labor union expresses interest in buying Great Northern grain elevator damaged in windstorm

The local would first have to acquire the Great Northern from ADM, which previously sought to demolish the structure in 1996 and 2003.

Barker said the building will need a lot of work. ADM's maintenance of the Great Northern when he worked there, Barker said, was "mainly anchoring down any loose roofing panels."

"They did the minimum," he said.

ADM has owned the local landmark for 38 years but never used the structure, so Barker hopes the company would make it available for a nominal amount.

He's not worried about the hole in the north wall.

"There was a large hole in 1907, ten years after being built, and it was repaired," he said.

Barker said workers in the flour mill don't believe they are threatened by the status of the Great Northern.

"No, not at all," he said. "If they were in danger, ADM would shut the mill down and transfer the work to another facility in the region."

Rep. Brian Higgins on Tuesday urged city officials to "hold firm" in denying ADM's demolition application.