Jacqueline Franchetti's daughter Kyra was just 2 years old when her father took her for a court-mandated, unsupervised visit, shot her and himself and set his house on fire.

Franchetti believes her daughter would still be alive today if the Family Court judge on the case had recognized signs that Kyra was in danger – signs she said she tried desperately to bring to the judge's attention.

Sunday, about 50 seniors from Cleveland Hill High School in Cheektowaga walked in Kyra's memory and held a community event to raise awareness for Kyra's Law – a package of bills to protect children in custody cases.

"We need to stop the insanity of what is going on in the family courts system," Franchetti said by phone from Albany. "A staggering number of children are court-ordered right now into homes of a parent who is physically, sexually or emotionally abusing them."

Too often in Family Court cases, when a parent accuses another of abuse, the judge fails to intervene while deciding whether a parent is credible or is trying to alienate the other parent, child advocacy groups said.

"I was constantly told, 'Well, just because he abused you, doesn't mean he'll abuse Kyra,' " Franchetti said.

Kyra's Law would force judges to look at certain factors and consider the child's health and safety first when it comes to custody and visitation.

"Our judges are not properly trained, nor are they properly skilled in assessing these cases, and they're making life and death decisions without the proper skill set. And that's why we're having catastrophic outcomes," she said.

Every year, students at Cleveland Hill choose a social issue to study and support for their Participation in Government class. Usually, they will write letters or sign petitions as a way to take action and earn their grade. But after hearing Kyra's story directly from her mom, who spoke with classes via Zoom, students felt the cause cried out for more.

Photos: Cleveland Hill students throw support behind 'Kyra's Law' Students and community members gathered at Cleveland Hill High School on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to throw their support behind "Kyra's Law," a bi…

"I want to help kids in troubled households because they shouldn't be in those households," said Amelia Kieffer, a senior who reached out to Franchetti and helped organize Sunday's event.

Students, teachers and administrators gathered Sunday – on what is known as Bereaved Mother's Day, a week before traditional Mother's Day – to hold a community event for other students, their families and people in the neighborhood. There was a baseball clinic for kids, as well as art, tattoo and music booths. Pinwheels, the symbol for child abuse prevention, lined the ball fields and track in Kyra's honor.

Similar events happened in Albany, which Franchetti attended, and on Long Island, where she and Kyra are from.

Seniors also a received an earlier classroom visit from Assembly Member Monica Wallace, and shared their passion about the issue while enlisting her help.

In December, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law one of the bills championed by the Kyra Franchetti Foundation, a law that sets standards and training for those responsible for making custody decisions. The judge in Kyra's case knew about her father's abusive behavior, that he owned firearms and had suicidal ideation, and still allowed the visitation that ended with Kyra's murder.

"It just shows that this is how change happens," said Rob Haley, a teacher at Cleveland Hill who helps lead its Civic Readiness program. "You have to make noise."

Kyra's Law would go beyond the bill Hochul signed by also mandating that judges consider past accusations of abuse or domestic violence and that they prioritize the safety of the child when making custody or visitation decisions.