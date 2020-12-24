Kwanzaa goes virtual – and collaborative – amid pandemic

The pandemic-related limit on social gatherings means that Kwanzaa, the annual celebration of Black culture and family, will go virtual this year.
The weeklong celebration, which starts Saturday, will be available on Facebook Live, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and via public access TV.
"We're bringing Kwanzaa right into your living room, every single day," said Patricia Elliott, co-chair of this year's event.
Almost all of the presentations were recorded over the past couple of months. One of the few live events will be Saturday's flag-raising with Mayor Byron W. Brown in front of City Hall – which will be streamed but will not be a public event, in keeping with health and safety protocols.
Kwanzaa began in 1966 and is organized around seven principles, described in Swahili – umoja, or unity; kujichagulia, or self-determination; ujima, or collective work and responsibility; ujamaa, or cooperative economics; nia, or purpose; kuumba, or creativity; and imani, or faith – with one principle celebrated each day.
This year's Kwanzaa, especially, is the embodiment of those principles. It's a collaboration between the Buffalo and Rochester committees and also involves events from the Oyotunji African Village in South Carolina as well as from Toronto.
"We lived it out, literally, when we had to do this virtual Kwanzaa," Elliott said, referring to the hard work of committee members who collaborated in pursuit of a community ideal. "It couldn't have been done without us all pulling together."
Events will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. each day. Highlights include children's activities on Saturday and an address that evening by Arikana Chihombori Quao, former African Union ambassador to the United States.
On Sunday, there will be a message from Kwanzaa founder Maulana Karenga, and Monday will feature former Buffalo Police Officer Cariol Horne, whose firing after intervening in an arrest got renewed attention in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and spurred passage of Cariol's Law codifying a duty for Buffalo officers to intervene to prevent abuse by other cops.
Tuesday evening will feature a forum on Afrikan Women in Business, while Wednesday evening features a presentation by the local chapter of the Universal Negro Improvement Association, the organization founded by Marcus Garvey. Thursday evening features a presentation by the Oyotunji African Village, while Friday will feature columnist and author Eva M. Doyle.
And since this year's Kwanzaa can't include traditional gatherings, each day also will feature family meals donated by area restaurants, to be delivered to winning families chosen by drawing.
There also will be a variety of other musical, theatrical and educational presentations. For more information on all of this year's activities, email buffalokwanzaa@gmail.com.