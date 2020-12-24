Kwanzaa goes virtual – and collaborative – amid pandemic

The pandemic-related limit on social gatherings means that Kwanzaa, the annual celebration of Black culture and family, will go virtual this year.

The weeklong celebration, which starts Saturday, will be available on Facebook Live, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and via public access TV.

"We're bringing Kwanzaa right into your living room, every single day," said Patricia Elliott, co-chair of this year's event.

Almost all of the presentations were recorded over the past couple of months. One of the few live events will be Saturday's flag-raising with Mayor Byron W. Brown in front of City Hall – which will be streamed but will not be a public event, in keeping with health and safety protocols.

Kwanzaa began in 1966 and is organized around seven principles, described in Swahili – umoja, or unity; kujichagulia, or self-determination; ujima, or collective work and responsibility; ujamaa, or cooperative economics; nia, or purpose; kuumba, or creativity; and imani, or faith – with one principle celebrated each day.

This year's Kwanzaa, especially, is the embodiment of those principles. It's a collaboration between the Buffalo and Rochester committees and also involves events from the Oyotunji African Village in South Carolina as well as from Toronto.