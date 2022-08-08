Kut Life barber teaches young people practical skills inside and outside the shop

"What if I were to tell you that you can make 60 grand in a year off of five clients a day?"

Kut Life Barbershop owner LuDuke "Duke" Tate Jr., 32, did not start his teaching session by telling his young students how to cut hair. Instead, he got their attention by stressing the importance of financial literacy and business acumen.

"The talent is going to come, that's just reps, that's consistency," Tate said. "But at the end of the day, there's so many barbers that have the money, but don't have the paper trail behind it or the proof of funds."

Tate is holding a series of free weekend training sessions for teens and young adults interested in barbering. On Saturday, seven students gathered inside Kut Life on the corner of Hewitt Avenue and Orleans Street, in the Kensington-Eggert area, to learn from Tate's 12 years of experience as a barber.

"Day one is unknown, day two is all you," Tate told his students.

Eventually, the class moved on to some barbering principles. Tate threw his students into the deep end right away, teaching them how to handle straight razors by running the razors across inflated balloons without popping them.

"You got to toss them into the fire, cause that's how you learn," he said of his approach to teaching. "Growth only happens in uncomfortable situations."

The students spent much of Saturday learning everything about razors: the individual parts, proper handling, cutting and proper disposal. On Sunday, the students worked on beard-sculpting, facials and hot towel usage with the help of mannequins. Many of the students found "shaving" the balloons to be the toughest part.

"Trying to get the 45-degree angle was the most challenging part," Jimael Tubbins, 23, said. "That's somebody's skin; you could cut someone or yourself."

Tubbins said he wanted to be a barber his whole life and likes the appeal of working independently.

"It feels great to have this opportunity; I can't even explain it," Tubbins said. "[Tate's] a really good teacher; I can imagine how the rest is going to be."

Tate, who grew up in Buffalo, got into barbering early on when one of his teachers at the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School allowed him to use the study hall room as a barbershop. But in the early part of Tate's career, he struggled financially because he did not know much about the business side of things.

Tate attended Morris Brown College in Atlanta to learn how to handle money better. While there, he saw that people in the dorms were not getting haircuts, so he took his tools and went to work.

"The thing that gets athletes, the thing that gets barbers is always the business," Tate said. "So if I let you know the importance of business and knowing what you have to do to run your business legitimately, you're set."

Tate eventually returned to Buffalo and opened Kut Life in 2016. He normally trains people in their mid- to late 20s and 30s, but Tate now wants to get prospective barbers off the ground as early as possible.

"My job is to make sure you all exceed past me," Tate told his students. "The reason why you should be further than me is because you're getting all of the knowledge from 12 years that I have in 30 days."

The students received a set of clippers, brushes, razors and shaving cream through donations. Al-Jameen Vogelsang, a barber supplies deliveryman, collected the donations from BK's Barbershop, Brother's Barbershop and Cove & Mill Barber Co.

"Duke thought it was mind-blowing," Vogelsang said. "It's a great thing to get them started."

Regarding other barbershops' willingness to help out, Tate said there are phases when it comes to competitiveness. He said young barbers start out wanting to be the best in town, but they eventually settle into leadership positions where they serve as mentors and collaborate with other barbershops.

"There's always going to be solidarity, especially when you involve kids, because you know what a kick-start for kids it can be," Tate said.

Jaleel Flowers Jr., 14, said he participated in the training to do something other than sports and take his mind off staying in the house.

"I did better than I thought," Flowers said. "The best part was learning how to create a business. I liked that."

Anthony Prude, 14, may stick to being a barber long-term depending on how much success he has.

"If it gets me money, then yeah," Prude said. "My mom told me I should do it."

Tate wants his students to be committed and consistent regardless of what path they take.

"If you're committed about something and dedicated about something, it can translate to anything," Tate said. "It's all habit-forming, showing up as your best self."