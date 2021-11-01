Kulpa easily wins Amherst supervisor's race; election for one Town Board seat up in air

Republicans failed to knock off incumbent Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa, but they have a chance at gaining a foothold on the all-Democratic Town Board.
Kulpa easily defeated Republican challenger Jay DiPasquale to win a second term as Amherst supervisor in a race where development loomed as a central issue.
Democratic Town Board member Shawn Lavin handily won a second term, but the race for the second board seat was too close to call and awaits the counting of absentee ballots.
GOP challenger Ray Herman had a narrow lead over Councilwoman Jacqualine Berger, with Republican Dan Rider trailing well behind.