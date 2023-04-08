Dean Hyder opened his Old Scotland Road Distillery outside Akron during the pandemic, shortly before Jeannine Morlacci moved her Polish-Italian Restaurant, Morluski's, from Attica to Clarence Hollow.

Hyder makes spirits under the Handlebar brand name, for reasons obvious from his mustache.

He joined in a side deal two years ago with Morlacci to put a new twist on a Polish tradition.

They combined their cooking and distilling skills to make two kinds of krupnik, a liquor normally forged with vodka.

Instead, they used Handlebar cinnamon moonshine as the base.

Customers have clamored for it since, especially on Dyngus Day.

“They go insane,” Morlacci said. “It’s our biggest seller that day.”

The joint venture has turned a tidy profit and tickled the tastebuds of judges during the 2021 New York State Distillers Guild spirits competition, where Morluski’s original krupnik was bestowed a gold medal.

Hyder also makes a bourbon barrel-aged version that softens the sweetness and adds more kick.

“We let it sleep in the barrel for about three months,” said Hyder, a machinist who started his distillery after he was laid off.

Morlacci, who also owns a childcare business, decided to play to her culinary chops five years ago, opening Morluski’s Polish & Italian Restaurant in Attica.

She closed a deal in October 2020 to move the restaurant into a former church built in 1876 on Main Street in the Hollow.

A couple of months earlier, Hyder opened his distillery along Old Scotland Road in Newstead, on former farmland that had been in his family for three generations.

The two small business owners, who both live in Akron, met the same year at the Akron-Newstead Rotary Club.

In time, talk turned to krupnik, a sweet Polish liquor typically made with high-proof vodka, honey and spices, and generally enjoyed during special occasions.

“I wanted something that had our label on it, something that we used and collaborated on with another small business,” Morlacci said. “I don't drink vodka, and I knew Dean makes whiskey, so I said, ‘Let's try to make a krupnik with your whiskey.’ ”

Restaurant staff and Hyder worked on several recipes for the mash before hitting on the one they liked best: a 45-proof sweet liqueur made with the moonshine from Old Scotland Road, honey from Bee Country farm in Darien, citrus zest and other spices.

The partners launched it two years ago on Dyngus Day, selling 33 cases worth that day after Easter alone.

They have since made six more batches to sell in the distillery tasting room, the restaurant and several liquor stores in the Northtowns, Cheektowaga and Lancaster.

“I still make all the mash here,” Morlacci said during an interview at Morluski's, “and then I take it over to Dean and he works his magic. Then we bottle it up and off we go.”

The beverage is generally served in a rocks glass over a slab of ice, with citrus peel.

Dyngus Day to many Buffalonians brings the kind of joy that Fat Tuesday rains down on New Orleans the day before the start of Lent, but, in this case, right afterward.

Old Polonia, in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, serves as regional hub for related celebrations. It will swarm with revelers on Monday, including during a 5:30 p.m. parade. Other celebrations are planned in Cheektowaga and Sloan.

Morluski’s will start to bustle at 1 p.m., with music beginning at 3.

The restaurant got its name courtesy of Morlacci’s late father-in-law, Domenico, who arrived in Buffalo from Italy decades ago and began handing out his "Morlacci Construction" business cards. Residents in Kaisertown couldn’t pronounce his last name.

Did that mean he wasn’t Polish?

"An unfortunate mistake,” he would explain with a wink. “The card should read Morluski."

The restaurant name honors his ingenuity. In part, it features pizzas, Milanese dishes, gnocchi and other homemade pastas.

“Our Polish food is our top-seller here,” said Morlacci, whose family roots sprang from Poland.

Offerings include homemade perogies, dill pickle soup, golabki, and kielbasa, cabbage and noodles.

Restaurant surroundings ooze Western New York-style Polish, Morlacci said, and become more emblazoned in red and white come springtime. At least 25 flamingo decorations dot the bar area alone. Dozens more hang and perch throughout the restaurant. Regular customers gave many of them as gifts.

American, Polish and Italian flags dangle near the top of the brick wall behind the bar, flanked by two "Morluski’s Handcrafted Krupnik" signs.

Krupnik tends to be a middle-of-the-road seller most weeks of the year, Morlacci said, but not around Easter.

“Everyone's got to taste it,” she said. “Everyone who has krupnik in their head thinks the vodka one, which makes you shake your head. With this, they take a sip and they're like, ‘Wow, this is nice.’ A lot of the older folks, they love it. They put it on vanilla ice cream and in their cider during the fall. Lots of people like just sipping it on the rocks.”

She sometimes uses it as a glaze in a seasonal chicken dish and on baked chicken wings.

Hyder said he is grateful for the krupnik partnership, which helped distinguish the distillery early on in its development.

Krupnik – pronounced croup-nick – has become his best-seller.

“It doesn't matter how you pronounce it, as long as you buy it,” he said.

Morlacci was so pleased with the first batch that she offered to drive bottles of it and some others in Hyder’s Handlebar lineup to Rochester two years ago for the State Distillers Guild competition.

Hyder won gold for Morluski’s Handcrafted Krupnik. He also took gold for his Handlebar Handcrafted White Corn Whiskey, which he uses to craft his cinnamon moonshine and krupnik. It won the Governor’s Cup for best sprit of all 112 entries statewide.

“We hadn't even been in business a year when she started with this,” he said with a smile. “What business did we have entering a competition?”

In the future, Morlacci hopes to make a limoncello, in a bow to her husband and late father-in-law, using one of Hyder’s whiskeys.

Meanwhile, she and her staff will be happy to pour local concoctions this holiday weekend that include krupnik and Squirt Gun, a smoked Polish Piwo Grodziskie pilsner tapped Saturday at One Eyed Cat, a Williamsville brewery that almost moved into the building that now houses Morluski’s.

“I'm all about collaboration,” Morlacci said, “and working with other businesses.”