Kriner Cash says overwhelming majority of district employees are vaccinated

"That is deep red zone territory," he said. "And I don't see it abating if we don't all take the measures that are needed in order to bring it down."

The superintendent also announced a new local testing laboratory, Buffalo Homecare, has been hired to resume surveillance PCR testing for students and staff in the district.

"I was very concerned when we were not able to test because of an abrupt halt to our testing program," Cash said.

Covid-19 testing company quits, Buffalo schools left in the lurch Superintendent Kriner Cash, in a letter to the school community, said his staff was looking for a company to immediately replace Affinity Empowering, which had managed in-school testing since September.

The new company was recommended to the school district by the Erie County Department of Health, he said. Buffalo Homecare, which already operates in many of the local suburban districts, is expected to resume testing as soon as next week, Cash said. In addition, Buffalo Homecare will offer a full array of services, including filling out tedious paperwork and forms that will free up school nurses and administrators who took on those duties under the previous company.

Cash also announced that Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration is providing the district with 10,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which are vital to help reduce rising cases of the virus in the district.