Kriner Cash says overwhelming majority of BPS employees are vaccinated

Buffalo Public School Superintendent Kriner Cash on Thursday lauded the number of in-school staff who said, in response to a volunteer survey, that they had received vaccinations for the Covid-19 virus.
Cash made the announcement during a community meeting in the auditorium at East Community High School that attracted about 40 participants, a quarter of whom either addressed questions or made comments to the superintendent on the issues of Covid-19 safety protocols, transportation, staffing and other school district related issues.
Prior to taking questions and comments, Cash revealed a slide that announced 3,745 in-school staff said they had been vaccinated, while 240 said they had not.
"I think that's impressive," said Cash, noting that in-school staff included teachers, administrators, teacher aides and assistants, though he was not specific about the overall percentage of the district's vaccinated in-school staff.
He also said that the district experiences an average of 50 new cases of Covid-19 per day.
County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein said in a written statement that a countywide program at this point “is simply not feasible.”
"Approximately 36 students and 17 adults each day, we've been averaging. We have hospitalization rates up 65% in Erie County. We have high infection ZIP codes in 14220, 14206, and many others are high. Those are just the highest," Cash said.
Cash noted the Covid-19 positivity rate in the county is up to nearly 12%.
Support Local Journalism
"That is deep red zone territory," he said. "And I don't see it abating if we don't all take the measures that are needed in order to bring it down."
The superintendent also announced a new local testing laboratory, Buffalo Homecare, has been hired to resume surveillance PCR testing for students and staff in the district.
"I was very concerned when we were not able to test because of an abrupt halt to our testing program," Cash said.
Superintendent Kriner Cash, in a letter to the school community, said his staff was looking for a company to immediately replace Affinity Empowering, which had managed in-school testing since September.
The new company was recommended to the school district by the Erie County Department of Health, he said. Buffalo Homecare, which already operates in many of the local suburban districts, is expected to resume testing as soon as next week, Cash said. In addition, Buffalo Homecare will offer a full array of services, including filling out tedious paperwork and forms that will free up school nurses and administrators who took on those duties under the previous company.
Cash also announced that Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration is providing the district with 10,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which are vital to help reduce rising cases of the virus in the district.
He said vaccination clinics will open in up to 30 community school locations in an effort to penetrate minority communities that continue to see low inoculation rates for Covid-19. So, far, Cash said, the district has worked closely with its local partners to vaccinate 2,743 people at nine Community School Saturday Academies, substantially raising the number of vaccinated students and their families.
Cash said the district has avoided politicizing the specter of Covid-19 in the district, but that did not keep some who spoke at Thursday's forum from challenging the superintendent on the science of masking and vaccines as a way to slow the spread of the virus.
“Schools are major hubs of the communities they exist in, and if we start with our school population and continue in concentric circles,” Cash said, “our efforts will go a long way toward safeguarding Buffalo residents against Covid-19 and dangerous variants that are proving a greater challenge to us now than at the onset of the pandemic."