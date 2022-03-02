Kriner Cash is out as Buffalo school superintendent

The terms of the agreement between the district and Cash were not disclosed Wednesday night. Board President Louis Petrucci said the agreement was to be executed Wednesday night.

He said the agreement came about "within the recent days."

"We wish Dr. Cash well in his future endeavors," Petrucci said. "We're looking forward to moving forward with our new superintendent and going down a new path and doing different things."

McKinley plan to resume in-person classes stresses security to 'create safe environment' Security guards and administrators will be strategically placed, and Peacemakers will be stationed at the front corners of the building, helping students with safe passage, said McKinley Principal Moustafa Khalil.

Cash faced a number of crises as superintendent, including the nearly two-year long pandemic that had Buffalo students learning remotely longer than any other school district in the state. But his departure comes just three weeks after a McKinley High School student was stabbed, a security guard was shot and a second student suffered a grazing wound outside the school Feb. 9.

Cash was at the school on the night of the shooting and spoke at a news conference as parents of about 100 students still inside the locked down school waited for their children to be released.